Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery gained 107 Yuan (15.87 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,807 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 392,615 lots with a turnover of 22.56 billion yuan.