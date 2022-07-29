Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :-- Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery gained 47 Yuan (about 6.97 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,805 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 304,397.0 lots with a turnover of 17.65 billion yuan.