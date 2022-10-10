Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2023 delivery gained 114 Yuan (about 16.06 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,577 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 373,477 lots with a turnover of 20.73 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.