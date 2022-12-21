Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Sugar futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for March 2023 delivery gained 45 Yuan (6.46 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,760 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 332,909 lots with a turnover of 19.14 billion yuan.