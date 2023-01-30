UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for March 2023 delivery gained 181 Yuan (26.76 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,856 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 524,672 lots with a turnover of 30.73 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

