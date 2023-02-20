Sugar futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGHZOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2023 delivery gained 35 Yuan (5.10 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,944 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 357,227 lots with a turnover of 21.19 billion yuan.