Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2023 delivery gained 71 Yuan (10.27 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,169 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 677,473 lots with a turnover of 41.74 billion yuan.