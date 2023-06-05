UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2023 delivery gained 16 Yuan (about 2.26 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,777 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,453,056 lots with a turnover of 97.65 billion yuan.

