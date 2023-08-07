Sugar futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2024 delivery gained 6 Yuan (about 84 U.S. cents) to close at 6,662 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 505,203 lots, with a turnover of 33.7 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.