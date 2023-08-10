Sugar futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2024 delivery gained 89 Yuan (about 12.43 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,889 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 606,346 lots with a turnover of 41.7 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.