Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 96 Yuan (14.99 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,516 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 462,047.0 lots with a turnover of 25.6 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.