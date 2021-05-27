UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 96 Yuan (14.99 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,516 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 462,047.0 lots with a turnover of 25.6 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January September Billion

Recent Stories

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

5 minutes ago

Sterm action to be taken against disruptors of pea ..

5 minutes ago

Swati vows to take railways out of losses

5 minutes ago

20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing ..

6 minutes ago

Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.