Sugar Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2021 delivery lost 19 Yuan (2.94 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,648 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 394,348 lots with a turnover of 22.36 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

