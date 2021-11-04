Sugar futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2022 delivery lost 18 Yuan (2.82 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,945 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 478,036 lots with a turnover of 28.49 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.