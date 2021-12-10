Sugar futures close lower

UrduPoint.com

Fri 10th December 2021

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 127 Yuan (about 20 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,776 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 683,193 lots with a turnover of 39.72 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

