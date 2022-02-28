Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2022 delivery lost 67 Yuan (10.60 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,696 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 467,414.0 lots with a turnover of 26.73 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.