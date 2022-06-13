UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery lost 101 Yuan (15.03 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,001 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 416,142.0 lots with a turnover of 25.15 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January September Billion

Recent Stories

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for ..

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

7 minutes ago
 KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

35 minutes ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.