Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery lost 101 Yuan (15.03 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,001 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 416,142.0 lots with a turnover of 25.15 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.