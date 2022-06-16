Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2022 delivery lost 60 Yuan (about 8.94 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,944 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 356,140 lots with a turnover of 21.3 billion yuan.