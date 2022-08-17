Sugar futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2023 delivery lost 25 Yuan (3.7 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,558 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 347,768 lots with a turnover of 19.43 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.