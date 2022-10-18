Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2023 delivery lost 12 Yuan (1.69 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,641 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 267,719 lots with a turnover of 15.14 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.