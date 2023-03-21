UrduPoint.com

Sugar Futures Close Lower

March 21, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Sugar futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2023 delivery lost 3 Yuan (43.63 U.S. cents) to close at 6,158 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 552,620 lots with a turnover of 34.03 billion yuan.

