Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for July 2023 delivery lost 35 Yuan (5.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,160 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 716,809 lots with a turnover of 44.19 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.