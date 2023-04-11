Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for July 2023 delivery lost 7 Yuan (1.02 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,722 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,489,814 lots with a turnover of 99.71 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.