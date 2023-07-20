Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2023 delivery lost 9 Yuan (1.26 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,856 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 414,321 lots with a turnover of 28.03 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.