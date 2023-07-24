Open Menu

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for September 2023 delivery lost 14 Yuan (1.96 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,826 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 633,904.0 lots with a turnover of 42.78 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

