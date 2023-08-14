Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2024 delivery lost 17 Yuan (2.37 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,881 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 587,165.0 lots with a turnover of 40.42 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.