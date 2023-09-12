Open Menu

Sugar Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Sugar futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :-- Sugar futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for January 2024 delivery lost 90 Yuan (12.5 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,956 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 797,131 lots with a turnover of 55.3 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

