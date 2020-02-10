UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack Kills Algerian Soldier Near Mali Border: Defence Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Suicide attack kills Algerian soldier near Mali border: defence ministry

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :An Algerian soldier was killed Sunday in a suicide car bomb attack near the Mali border, the Algerian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Today at 1050 (0950 GMT) in the border area of Timiaouine, a detachment of the ANP (army) was the target... of a suicide attacker in an all-terrain vehicle," the statement said.

"The soldier in charge of access managed to stop the suspect vehicle from entering, however the suicide attacker blew up the vehicle, causing the death of the solider on guard," it added.

No information was given about the identity of the attacker.

Acting Deputy Chief of Staff Said Chanegriha offered condolences to the family of the "martyred" soldier, and praised "the great vigilance shown by the unit which was able to foil this desperate attempt for media attention."Chanegriha stressed "the determination of ANP forces to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and to track down criminals across the country, to preserve the security and stability of the state."The attack -- which was not immediately claimed -- is the first of its kind in southern Algeria in years.

