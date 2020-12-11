Suicide bomber injures six police in Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber blew himself up in the North Caucasus Russian region of Karachay-Cherkessia Friday injuring six police officers, the country's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

An unidentified person tried to break into an area where police were conducting searches and triggered the bomb when they tried to arrest him, the committee said, adding that "six officers were lightly injured" in the blast.