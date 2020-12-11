UrduPoint.com
Suicide Bomber Injures Six Police In Russia's North Caucasus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Suicide bomber injures six police in Russia's North Caucasus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber blew himself up in Russia's North Caucasus region of Karachay-Cherkessia Friday, injuring six police officers, the country's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

An unidentified person tried to break into an area where police were conducting searches and triggered the bomb when they tried to arrest him, the committee said, adding that "six officers were lightly injured" in the blast.

The blast occurred around 09:00 GMT in the village of Uchkeken, the committee said, noting that no civilians were injured.

