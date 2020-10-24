Suicide bomber kills 13 in Afghan capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber struck near an education centre in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least 13 people in the latest attack to rock the conflict-wracked country.

Violence on the ground has spiked in recent weeks despite the Taliban and Afghan government holding peace talks in Qatar to end the country's grinding war.

The suicide attack, which also wounded 30, happened late afternoon at the centre, which offers training and courses for students in higher education in a western district of Kabul.

"A suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre," Tareq Arian, spokesman for the interior ministry, said in a statement.

"But he was identified by the centre's guards after which he detonated his explosives in an alley.

" He said initial reports showed 13 people were killed and 30 wounded.

"I was standing about 100 metres from the centre when a big blast knocked me down," said local resident Ali Reza, who had gone to hospital with his cousin who was wounded in the blast.

"Dust and smoke was all around me. All those killed and wounded were students who wanted to enter the centre." No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban said it was not involved.

Residents in several districts of western Kabul belong to the minority Shiite Hazara community, often targeted by Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group.

In the past, extremists have targeted several education centres and other facilities in the area.