Sullivan gets four-year extension as Pittsburgh Penguins coach

Mike Sullivan, who coached the Pittsburgh Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension Friday with the National Hockey League club.

The deal binds him to the Penguins, who lost in the opening round of this year's playoffs, through the 2023-24 campaign.

"I couldn't be more excited," Sullivan tweeted. "Let's get to work." The 51-year-old American is 174-92 with 34 overtime losses over four seasons with the Penguins since being hired to replace Mike Johnston in December 2015.

"Mike has done a great job," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "To win back-to-back Stanley Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive.

" Sullivan, who also coached the Boston Bruins for two seasons, is 244-148-57 with 15 ties in 464 regular-season NHL games with a 41-31 playoff record.

"Mike has proven he is a tremendous leader for our team," Penguins president David Morehouse said. "Our trust in him as a coach has continued to grow since winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first two years.

"Mike has a championship mindset and he is the right guy for our team, the organization and the city of Pittsburgh."Sullivan was the first US-born NHL coach to win multiple Stanley Cups and only the second coach in league history to win the Cup in his first two seasons guiding a team, after Montreal's Toe Blake from 1956-58.

He was the first coach to guide back-to-back NHL champions since Scotty Bowman with the Detroit Red Wings in 1996 and 1997.