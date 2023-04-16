Sultan of Brunei Darussalam leaves Jeddah

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam left Jeddah on Sunday.

At the King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Sultan of Brunei was seen off by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Minister of Commerce Dr.

Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, who is also the accompanying minister, Mayor of Jeddah Governorate Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam Imad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mahanna, and a number of civil and military officials.