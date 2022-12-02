UrduPoint.com

Sun To Go Down On Elton John's Final UK Tour At Glastonbury

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022

London, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :After Paul McCartney, the Glastonbury music festival on Friday again rolled back the years by announcing Elton John as its headline act next June to close out his final UK tour.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter said he "couldn't be more excited" to make his debut at Britain's best-known festival as he winds down a glittering live career.

John last month played his final US gigs as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour, which is due to end in Stockholm on July 8.

Prior to that, he will headline the closing Sunday slot at Glastonbury in southwest England on June 25, according to Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started the British event in 1970.

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so we will be closing the festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs," she said.

"We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!"John announced the farewell world tour in 2018, but it was curtailed by the Covid pandemic and after he was injured in a fall.

The British singer has scored a hit single in every decade since the 1970s and amassed worldwide record sales of 300 million.

