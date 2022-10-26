Sunak keeps Jeremy Hunt as UK finance minister

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday kept finance minister Jeremy Hunt in the crucial post, Downing Street announced, as he began to unveil his top team of ministers.

Hunt, appointed by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss just 11 days ago in a futile bid to salvage her premiership, has succeeded in stabilising tumultuous markets in his short tenure.

Sunak's second cabinet appointment was his close ally Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.