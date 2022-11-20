UrduPoint.com

Sunak Says UK Will Support Kyiv 'until Ukraine Has Won'

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Sunak says UK will support Kyiv 'until Ukraine has won'

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday used his first visit to Kyiv to announce a major new air defence package, as the country celebrated retaking the southern city of Kherson.

Kyiv meanwhile said it was checking the authenticity of video footage Moscow says shows surrendering Russian soldiers being executed.

"I am here today to say that the UK will continue to stand with you... until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak told journalists at a news conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The British leader said the new package was worth £50 million ($60 million).

"It is deeply humbling to be with you in your country today. The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world," Sunak told his host.

Ukraine had requested more air defence systems to defend against Russia's bombardment of its energy infrastructure.

"In years to come we'll tell our grandchildren of your story, how proud and sovereign people stood up in the face of an appalling onslaught, how you fought, how you sacrificed, how you prevailed," said Sunak.

In response, Zelensky praised a "meaningful and useful visit for both our countries", during which the two leaders had discussed how to protect "European and Ukrainian energy security" and defence cooperation.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory," he added on Twitter.

And in his evening address, Zelensky thanked Sunak "for your willingness to defend freedom even more strongly with us".

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Kherson United Kingdom Million

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

6 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

8 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

8 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

8 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.