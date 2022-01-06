Sundance film festival scraps in-person events due to Covid: organizer

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sundance film festival on Wednesday cancelled all in-person events due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, shifting all of its indie movie premieres and events online.

"Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country," said organizers in a statement.

"And so, today we're announcing: the Festival's in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year."