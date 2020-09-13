UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sundowns Complete South African Treble Thanks To Uruguayan Sirino

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Sundowns complete South African treble thanks to Uruguayan Sirino

Soweto, South Africa, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Uruguayan Gaston Sirino scored to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 South African Nedbank Cup final victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in Soweto Saturday, and a trophy treble this season.

The Pretoria outfit defeated Maritzburg United last December to lift the League Cup and topped the Premiership standings last Saturday after a thrilling title race with Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns are only the second South African club after Orlando Pirates, who achieved the feat twice, to win three domestic trophies in one season.

Diminutive Sirino struck on 80 minutes in a near-silent Orlando Stadium with spectators barred because of coronavirus concerns.

Celtic defenders and midfielders backtracked as the South American moved forward with the ball before beating goalkeeper Sipho Chaine with a shot from outside the penalty area.

It was the first goal Sirino scored in the competition this season and his overall performance led to him being voted the man of the match.

Sundowns were worthy winners of the competition for a fifth time as they created far more chances against a below-par Celtic side that lacked attacking creativity.

The teams were guilty of inaccurate shooting with each of them having 12 goal attempts but being on target only twice.

"Our game plan worked perfectly as we denied the Celtic dangermen (Victor) Letsoalo and (Ndumiso) Mabena scoring opportunities," said Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

- 'Needed his leadership' - "It was really tough out there and I decided against taking off our tiring captain Hlompho Kekana late in the match because we needed his leadership." Celtic coach John Maduka said poor decision making and defending too deep contributed to them losing their first final appearance in the competition being lifting the trophy 35 years ago.

"The real Celtic did not pitch up tonight, but I am still proud of my boys for reaching the final and finishing in the top half of the league table," said the former Malawi star.

Themba Zwane could have scored a first half hat-trick for Sundowns, but a wild shot, a brave save by Chaine, and the interception of a pass intended for him kept the match goalless.

Celtic did not threaten until the final minute of the opening half when veteran Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango did well to tip over a looping Letsoalo header.

Sirino was unlucky not to break the deadlock on 58 minutes when his close-range shot left Chaine stranded only for the ball to rebound off the post, but he had the last laugh.

Despite losing, Celtic will compete in Africa for the first time next season, joining Pirates in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Sundowns and Chiefs have qualified for the CAF Champions League, and both competitions are scheduled to kick off on November 27.

Related Topics

Africa Poor Man Bloemfontein Pretoria Orlando Malawi Uganda November December Post From Top Race Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

8 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

9 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

9 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

9 hours ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

9 hours ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.