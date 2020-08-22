UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sundowns Suffer Title Blow As Brazilian Nascimento Sent Off

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Sundowns suffer title blow as Brazilian Nascimento sent off

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Mamelodi Sundowns had Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento sent off and lost the lead twice in a 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United Friday to dent hopes of a third straight South African league title.

Captain Hlompho Kekana and Nascimento, from a penalty, put Sundowns ahead in each half and Rushine de Reuck and Thabiso Kutumela, with a brilliant strike, notched the equalisers.

Just before the 71st-minute dismissal of Nascimento following a second yellow card, Anele Ngcongca missed a simple chance to put Sundowns ahead a third time.

Sundowns have failed to win a Premiership match since the season resumed on August 11 behind closed doors in Gauteng province after a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Lead August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

11 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

26 minutes ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

1 hour ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

2 hours ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

2 hours ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.