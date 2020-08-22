Sundowns suffer title blow as Brazilian Nascimento sent off

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Mamelodi Sundowns had Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento sent off and lost the lead twice in a 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United Friday to dent hopes of a third straight South African league title.

Captain Hlompho Kekana and Nascimento, from a penalty, put Sundowns ahead in each half and Rushine de Reuck and Thabiso Kutumela, with a brilliant strike, notched the equalisers.

Just before the 71st-minute dismissal of Nascimento following a second yellow card, Anele Ngcongca missed a simple chance to put Sundowns ahead a third time.

Sundowns have failed to win a Premiership match since the season resumed on August 11 behind closed doors in Gauteng province after a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.