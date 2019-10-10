UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sundowns, Wydad Paired Again In CAF Champions League

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:21 AM

Sundowns, Wydad paired again in CAF Champions League

Johannesburg, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco will meet for the fourth consecutive season after the CAF Champions League group draw was made in Cairo Wednesday.

Wydad defeated defending champions Sundowns on penalties in a 2017 quarter-final and the Moroccans won at home and drew away at the group stage the following year.

Both sides won at home in the 2018/2019 edition and when they clashed again in the semi-finals, Wydad successfully defended a 2-1 first leg advantage to reach the final.

The Casablanca outfit then lost a controversial title decider against Esperance of Tunisia last May, storming off the field in the second leg after an equaliser was disallowed.

Wydad, Sundowns, 2015 runners-up USM Alger of Algeria and former semi-finalists Petro Atletico of Angola comprise Group C.

Seeking a third consecutive title, Esperance are in Group D with three former champions, Raja Casablanca of Morocco, JS Kabylie of Algeria and V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The title-holders were unimpressive in reaching the group stage, edging minnows Elect-Sport of Chad 3-2 on aggregate.

Record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt will face former champions Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, twice runners-up Al Hilal of Sudan and Platinum of Zimbabwe in Group B.

Group A has five-time winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo, former semi-finalists Primeiro Agosto of Angola and Zesco United of Zambia, and Zamalek of Egypt or Generation Foot of Senegal.

The return match between Zamalek and Generation has been rearranged for October 24 after the Senegalese refused to play the second leg when the match date and venue were belatedly changed.

Whoever loses the delayed tie will drop to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup and face ESAE of Benin in a play-off for a group place.

Champions League group participants are guaranteed S550,000 (500,000 Euros) while the champions will become $2.5 million richer.

Draw Group A Primeiro Agosto (ANG), TP Mazembe (COD), Zamalek (EGY) or Generation Foot (SEN), Zesco Utd (ZAM) Group B Etoile Sahel (TUN), Al Hilal (SUD), Platinum (ZIM), Al Ahly (EGY) Group C USM Alger (ALG), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Petro Atletico (ANG), Wydad Casablanca (MAR) Group D Raja Casablanca (MAR), JS Kabylie (ALG), V Club (COD), Esperance (TUN, holders) Matchdays: Nov 29-30, Dec 6-7, Dec 27-28, Feb 14-15 2020, Feb 21-22, Mar 6-7 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finalsdl

Related Topics

Egypt Esperance Cairo Casablanca Algeria Benin Tunisia South Africa Chad Zimbabwe Zambia Sudan Senegal Congo Morocco Angola Netherlands Antillean Guilder March May October 2017 2015 2020 Atletico Madrid Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

11 minutes ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

11 minutes ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

1 hour ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.