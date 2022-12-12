UrduPoint.com

Sunlit Greece Seeks To Lure Europeans Amid Winter Energy Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Sunlit Greece seeks to lure Europeans amid winter energy crisis

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :With most of Europe struggling with soaring energy costs, Greece has launched an initiative to put its mild winters to good use and attract sun-seeking travellers all year round.

The Mediterranean nation recorded November temperatures comfortably exceeding 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) -- quite a draw for Europeans eager to save on heating bills that have rocketed in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The Greek government has earmarked 20 million Euros ($21 million) for a poster campaign targeting mainly European pensioners that could boost an economy where the travel sector represents 25 percent of annual output.

"Wanna feel 20 again?" says the poster featuring an elderly pair nibbling watermelon and sipping drinks on a yacht.

"With warm winter temperatures up to 20 degrees Celsius, Greece is the place to be," it adds.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, fresh from a tour of several European capitals including Paris and Berlin to promote the initiative, told AFP the government was working "on a plan to campaign for Greece 12 months per year".

With northern European countries facing much longer and bitterly cold winters, "energy-wise there are many more needs than here in the south where the winter is mild" and shorter, he added.

"You live a great one or two months here enjoying your vacation and spending less than you would have spent staying at home," Kikilias said.

- The Florida of Europe? - "In Greece, no German has to freeze," top-selling German daily Bild wrote in September, while business daily Handelsblatt suggested the country could become "the Florida of Europe".

Kikilias said there was a "tradition" among northern European travellers to winter in Spain and Portugal, but he urged holidaymakers eager for sun, sea and sand to "take a look at the eastern Mediterranean (too)".

After two years of economically painful travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, arrivals in 2022 could finish near the all-time high of 33 million tourists recorded in 2019.

By the end of September, 23.7 million people had holidayed in Greece, and the number of French, German and British visitors even topped 2019 levels.

TUI, the world's largest tourism operator, earlier this year brought forward the launch of the tourist season because of high demand.

But tour operators have yet to take the plunge in the winter months.

For the time being, TUI does not offer organised trips to Greece from December to February, said Evangelos Georgiou, one of the company's communications managers.

And German charter airline Condor only offers flights to Kalamata airport in the Peloponnese peninsula until the end of November.

Condor flights to Heraklion on the island of Crete and Rhodes will only resume at the beginning of April, according to spokeswoman Johanna Tillmann.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Europe Winters German Company Paris Berlin Kalamata Florida Spain Portugal Greece February April September November December 2019 All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.