Suns Take 1-0 Lead In NBA Finals, Beating Bucks 118-105

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

ANKARA, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton powered the Phoenix Suns to a game one victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a score 118-105 in the 2021 NBA finals on Tuesday.Suns point guard Paul scored 32 points and made nine assists at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Phoenix center Ayton displayed an emphatic performance with a massive double-double; 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Suns star Devin Booker added 27 points to contribute to the win in the finals' opener.The Bucks' All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 20 points and 17 rebounds.Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton produced 29 points.Brook Lopez racked up 17 points for the Bucks.

The game two in the final series will be played on Thursday at Phoenix's home court.The 2021 finals are played in a best-of-seven series format as in the previous rounds.

