UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Super Happy' Korda Topples Isner To Reach Delray Beach Semi-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

'Super happy' Korda topples Isner to reach Delray Beach semi-finals

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Sebastian Korda kept his nerve to topple second-seeded John Isner 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday and reach the semi-finals of the ATP Delray Beach Open in Delray Beach, Florida.

Korda, ranked 119th in the world, was serving for the match when he fell behind 0-40 against his big-serving compatriot.

But the former junior world number one battled back to book his first ATP semi-final in one hour and 51 minutes.

"I was super-happy with how I played that whole game," Korda said of the clincher. "I mean, he played an incredible first three points.

"The way he played those, I was like, 'Too good.' I couldn't really do anything. He came to the net, he played big balls, he played a super-good three points.

"I just stuck with it, I got a little bit more aggressive," said the 20-year-old, who will play Britain's Cameron Norrie for a place in the final.

Norrie ousted 2018 champion Frances Tiafoe 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

"He fought real hard, and I managed to get a little bit lucky in the third set there with a couple netcords and a couple close calls," Norrie said. "Real fortunate to get through." Christian Harrison's fairytale run continued with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 semi-final victory over Italian Gianluca Mager.

Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, had toppled Chilean top seed Cristian Garin to reach the quarter-finals and said it felt "pretty amazing" to find himself in the last four.

His three match wins this week already exceed the two tour-level victories he had coming into the event, and he'll try to add another when he takes on fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final.

Poland's Hurkacz advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz.

Related Topics

World Florida Ecuador Turkish Lira 2018 Christian Event Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

9 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

10 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

10 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.