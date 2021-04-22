UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Super League Project 'on Stand-by', Says Real Madrid Chief Perez

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Super League project 'on stand-by', says Real Madrid chief Perez

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted Wednesday that the European Super League was not doomed, but merely "on stand-by".

"The project is on stand-by. The project exists, but half of them have left, tired of what they have heard over 24 hours, saying they don't want to continue," said Perez.

His note of defiance came despite all six English clubs as well as Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid turning their backs on the tournament, plans for which were only revealed on Sunday night.

Related Topics

Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

9 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

9 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.