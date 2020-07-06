Super League to restart without scrums

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Super League will restart without scrums when the Rugby League competition returns in August.

The RFL board on Monday ratified a host of rule changes to combat the coronavirus.

Super League will also adopt the "six again" rule also ushered in by the NRL, where the bulk of ruck infringements are penalised by restarting the tackle count and not a penalty.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has presented all sports with immense challenges," RFL chair Simon Johnson said ahead of the Super League restart on August 2.

"We continue to work through these challenges in Rugby League, and our approach throughout has been to consider the interests of all our member clubs, and of the game as a whole.

"That is why we have been keen to communicate and consult as often as possible - and that consultation has revealed a wide range of opinions.

"After our meeting today, we are confirming some significant changes to the way the game will be played on the field when Rugby League resumes next month - which we believe are important and necessary to prioritise the welfare of players, and the success of the season when it resumes."