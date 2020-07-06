UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Super League To Restart Without Scrums

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Super League to restart without scrums

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Super League will restart without scrums when the Rugby League competition returns in August.

The RFL board on Monday ratified a host of rule changes to combat the coronavirus.

Super League will also adopt the "six again" rule also ushered in by the NRL, where the bulk of ruck infringements are penalised by restarting the tackle count and not a penalty.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has presented all sports with immense challenges," RFL chair Simon Johnson said ahead of the Super League restart on August 2.

"We continue to work through these challenges in Rugby League, and our approach throughout has been to consider the interests of all our member clubs, and of the game as a whole.

"That is why we have been keen to communicate and consult as often as possible - and that consultation has revealed a wide range of opinions.

"After our meeting today, we are confirming some significant changes to the way the game will be played on the field when Rugby League resumes next month - which we believe are important and necessary to prioritise the welfare of players, and the success of the season when it resumes."

Related Topics

Sports August All National Refinery Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

3 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.