UrduPoint.com

Superconducting Cable Operational In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Superconducting cable operational in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):A high-capacity superconducting power line was put into operation in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to the Shanghai branch of the State Grid.

Installed in the commercial area of Xuhui District, the 1.

2-km cable connects two 220 kV substations with a designed current capacity of 2,200 amps.

This is the first superconducting transmission project built by State Grid in China, according to State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company.

Related Topics

China Company Shanghai

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of S ..

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

1 minute ago
 Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan bea ..

Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan beats Australia  in Australia

5 minutes ago
 UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people i ..

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

32 minutes ago
 Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a l ..

Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a land without food

28 minutes ago
 Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong' ..

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

28 minutes ago
 Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.