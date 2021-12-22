Superconducting cable operational in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):A high-capacity superconducting power line was put into operation in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to the Shanghai branch of the State Grid.

Installed in the commercial area of Xuhui District, the 1.

2-km cable connects two 220 kV substations with a designed current capacity of 2,200 amps.

This is the first superconducting transmission project built by State Grid in China, according to State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company.