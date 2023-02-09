Superdome to host 11th edition of Jeddah International Travel & Tourism exhibition

Jeddah, , Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Governor of Jeddah, the 11th edition of Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX 11) will be held at Jeddah Superdome from February 19 to 21 with the participation of more than 200 local and international tourism agencies, representing aviation companies, hotels and others, in addition to the presence of companies from several countries, including Morocco, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chad, Mauritius, Georgia.

JTTX11, considered among the top leading tourism fairs, targets more than 40,000 visitors and stakeholders in the tourism sector.

The annual exhibition seeks to serve as a link between participating agencies and the Kingdom's travel market in addition to displaying Saudi tourist attractions and providing opportunities for businesses and joint investments in the sector.

Maya Halfawi, the chair of the organizing committee of the exhibition and head of the 4m group for organizing exhibitions and events, explained that this year's fair will present a new vision for travel and tourism in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.