UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Superheroes Praise US 6-year-old Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Superheroes praise US 6-year-old who saved sister from dog attack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman... superheroes have lined up in recent days to praise the courage of a six-year-old boy who was mauled while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

"You're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother," said Chris Evans, the actor who played Captain America in the Avengers movies, of which the little boy is a big fan.

"Your parents must be so proud of you," said Evans.

Bridger Walker, who lives in the western US state of Wyoming, put himself between a German Shepherd mix and his little sister on July 9 as the dog was about to attack the four-year-old girl.

He was bitten badly in the cheek and underwent emergency surgery during which he had 90 stitches put in his face.

"If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," the little boy's parents said he told them afterwards.

His story went viral on US social media and a number of celebrities responded to an appeal by his aunt on Instagram for messages of support for the boy.

Among them was Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Avengers series, who promised Bridger "something special" for his next birthday.

Chris Hemsworth, the actor who played Thor in the superhero films, also praised Bridger as "an absolute inspiration." "Your courage is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you, and we're thinking of you," he said.

"I know you're an Avengers fan and so myself and all the team, we'd be honored to have you on the team, and we love you and we're sending you our support."sdu/jh/acb

Related Topics

Attack Film And Movies Social Media German Man July All From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

11 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

13 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.