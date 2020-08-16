UrduPoint.com
Superman Arenas Storms To Third Moto3 Win In Austria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Superman Arenas storms to third Moto3 win in Austria

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Spain's Albert Arenas celebrated his third Moto3 win of the season in Austria on Sunday by donning his red superman cape after extending his lead in the world championship standings.

Another Spaniard Jaume Masia came second and Britain's John McPhee was promoted to third place after penalties were imposed on Japan's Ai Ogura and Italy's Celestino Vietti.

The 23-year-old Arenas has been in the Moto3 division since 2015 but has never placed higher than 11th in the final standings.

"I'm really happy how I managed the race," said Arenas, who started second on the grid.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

