Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages slowed US growth: Fed

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted that uncertainty has increased concerning outlook.